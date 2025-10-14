Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Visitors to the Cueva del Tesoro in Rincón de la Victoria. SUR
Bloggers and influencers to discover the delights of the eastern Costa del Sol

As well as the Cueva del Tesoro and Antiopa Roman villa in Rincón de la Victoria, the group will also visit the El Cantal cliffs in La Cala del Moral, Casa Museo La Axarquía in El Valdés and Bodega Dimobe in Moclinejo

Jennie Rhodes

Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 16:38

The Association for the Promotion of Tourism in the Axarquía (APTA) on the eastern Costa del Sol is organising a two-day trip to Rincón de la Victoria, Benagalbón and Moclinejo for bloggers and influencers on Thursday 16 and Friday 17 October, with the Association of Bloggers of Andalucía.

The aim of the initiative is to showcase tourist attractions in the Axarquía towns, combining experiences both inland and on the coast and to position the area as an attractive destination 365 days a year.

Bloggers and influencers specialising in rural, cultural, gastronomic and family tourism are participating in the trip, who will share their experiences in real time through their blogs and social media sites.

APTA manager Elisa Páez highlighted that this initiative is part of the association's tourism promotion strategy, which is committed to the potential of digital communication to reach new audiences and markets: "We want people to know that the Axarquía is a region that combines sea and mountains, culture and nature, tradition and modernity beyond the summer season."

Councillor for tourism at Rincón de la Victoria town hall, Antonio José Martín, speaking during the press conference to launch the trip on Tuesday 14 October. SUR

Councillor for tourism at Rincón de la Victoria town hall, Antonio José Martín, thanked APTA for including Rincón and in particular the Cueva del Tesoro and Roman Villa Antiopa in the programme.

Deputy mayor of Moclinejo town hall, Arantxa Villalba, commented that "it is essential that initiatives like this raise the profile of inland municipalities that have so much to offer: heritage, landscape, tradition, gastronomy and an authenticity that captivates those who visit us."

As well as the caves and Roman villa, the group will also visit the El Cantal cliffs in La Cala del Moral, Casa Museo La Axarquía in El Valdés and Bodega Dimobe in Moclinejo.

