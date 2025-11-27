Bid farewell to November with a warming traditional Malaga dish

Isabel Méndez Thursday, 27 November 2025, 19:07 Share

The village of Totalán in Malaga province's Axarquía will be celebrating its most traditional dish to bid farewell to November from Friday 28 to Sunday 30, with the Fiesta de la Chanfaina, one of the oldest celebrations in the province. Chanfaina is a a traditional stew made with potatoes, fried bread, black pudding, chorizo and spices.

The festival starts at 7pm on Friday with painting exhibitions dedicated to this festival at the Torre del Violín, the 'Dreams and Colours' exhibition by the Malaga Academy of Arts and Letters, and at 'Ephemeral' by artist Aurora Vázquez Ruiz who has designed the official poster for the festival.

The poster will be unveiled at the Totalán municipal auditorium at 8.15pm on Friday and the opening address will be given by Víctor Óscar Villalobos Taboada, the the head teacher of the village's Virgen del Rosario primary school.

At 4pm on Saturday the traditional 'potato peeling' and community picnic will take place on Plaza Antonio Molina when locals and visitors will gather to peel the potatoes, the main ingredient in chanfaina.

The exhibitions and artisan market will open at 12pm on Sunday and at 12:30 pm, the parade of the traditional Verdiales music groups from Benagalbón and El Borge will begin, with typical music and dances.

Then at 2pm the Chanfaina 2025 honorary distinctions will be awarded on Plaza Antonio Molina, recognising individuals and institutions that contribute to keeping the village's traditions alive. This will be followed by the chanfaina tasting.

The festivities will conclude with a concert by Natalia Moralo at 5pm pm, followed by a music from the band Radio 80, who will play popular Spanish pop and rock hits of the 1980s.