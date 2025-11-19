Beach-widening project under way on eastern Costa del Sol

Work is under way to widen the beach in Chilches.

The Spanish government is carrying out work to restore and expand Chilches beach in the municipality of Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol. The project to increase the coastline by 600 square metres involves an investment by the coastal authority of 48,516 euros.

The central government's delegate in Malaga, Javier Salas, visited the site, accompanied by the head of the Andalusian Mediterranean coastal authority, Ángel González and representatives of the company carrying out the work on Tuesday 18 November.

Salas said that the works "which will enable the recovery of the coastal environment at Torre Moya are expected to be completed in the coming days".

The work is being carried out over a distance of approximately 200 metres, from the roundabout where the N-340, MA-3204 and Calle Jacaranda meet, in the direction of Vélez-Málaga and runs parallel to the Senda Literal (coastal path) and the N-340 coastal road.

The main purpose of this work is to remove the damaged and disused 10-metre-long fibre cement pipe, which also contains asbestos, in order to prevent contamination of the environment and any harmful effects on health. In total, 42 tonnes of waste will be removed, 2,300 cubic metres of sand will be moved and the breakwater will be relocated, allowing for the recovery of 600 square metres of beach.

Salas said that "the Government has invested 6.6 million euros in emergency work after the various storms suffered in recent years and progress is being made on coastal regeneration and stabilisation projects worth 29 million euros in Malaga city, Marbella, San Pedro de Alcántara, Torrox and Mijas."