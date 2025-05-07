Axarquía women's centre triples number of services provided

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 12:47 Compartir

The number of women supported by the Axarquía's women's information centre in the east of Malaga province from January 2024 to March 2025 was 944, of which 146 were attended during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 84 attended in the first quarter of 2024. This data shows an increase in the number of women using the service and the satisfactory response they are getting, according to a report from the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía, which was presented on Tuesday 6 May.

"All this data is a reflection of the indispensable work being carried out by the equality department, which has become a fundamental pillar of the Mancomunidad and one of the most important services we provide’, said the vice-president of the equality department and mayor of Árchez, Mari Carmen Moreno.

"We have convened this first information meeting on equality with the aim of keeping all the town halls in the area informed about the activities, actions and initiatives that we have carried out over the past year and also about what we have planned for 2025," explained the president of the Mancomunidad, Jorge Martín. He added that all mayors, spokespersons, members and councillors of the Mancomunidad were invited to the meeting.

‘We also want to give an account of the women we have seen at the women's information centre or the meetings we hold periodically with other institutions or with the different security forces," said Martín. He added that another aim of the Mancomunidad is to "listen to the proposals, doubts or suggestions of local councils with the ultimate aim of improving the service which is proving so useful for all the women in the area".

Awareness-raising

"It is our aim to continue involving the 31 municipalities in the fight for equality. That is why this board will be convened every six months in order to maintain joint policies and be united and coordinated to eradicate all the inequalities suffered by women simply because they are women," added Moreno, who commented that the meetings will be held every six months, convening before International Women's Day on 8 March and another before International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November "to coordinate actions on key dates that are important for women".

"In recent years we have done a great deal of work through awareness-raising actions. We always stress that prevention begins with education at a very young age and in this way we have carried out different actions and other initiatives in the educational field, the 'purple points' at festivals in the Axarquía and the Rural Woman awards," Moreno added.

"Our commitment is to continue designing events, making spaces more dynamic and raising awareness among our residents. And for this reason, this year the equality department is reiterating the offer of training to the local councils so that they can request it from us and be able to give these workshops in their villages," she said.

Moreno concluded by repeating "the firm commitment of the department of equality, where we are working tirelessly so that all women in the area have a better life, with equal opportunities and free of gender violence".