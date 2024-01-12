Axarquía volunteer interpreters helped over 14,000 patients and families in 2023

Sections
Friday, 12 January 2024
During 2023 the team of volunteer interpreters at the Hospital Comarcal de La Axarquía in Torre del Mar helped a total of 11,870 people, 62% of whom were English-speaking.
At the health centre in Nerja they helped 2,574 people, 73% of whom were English-speaking.
The interpreters work on weekday mornings. For further information on becoming an interpreter call: 600 148 139 on weekdays between 8.30am and 2.30pm.
