Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Volunteers Beth, Gloria and Miriam interpreters at the Axarquía hospital in Torre del Mar. SUR
Axarquía volunteer interpreters helped over 14,000 patients and families in 2023
Community spirit

Axarquía volunteer interpreters helped over 14,000 patients and families in 2023

At the Hospital Comarcal de La Axarquía in Torre del Mar they helped a total of 11,870 people, 62% of whom were English-speaking

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Torre del Mar

Friday, 12 January 2024, 12:38

Compartir

During 2023 the team of volunteer interpreters at the Hospital Comarcal de La Axarquía in Torre del Mar helped a total of 11,870 people, 62% of whom were English-speaking.

At the health centre in Nerja they helped 2,574 people, 73% of whom were English-speaking.

The interpreters work on weekday mornings. For further information on becoming an interpreter call: 600 148 139 on weekdays between 8.30am and 2.30pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Many parts of the Costa del Sol will face water cuts in March if it does not rain soon
  2. 2 Fuengirola to reduce water pressure from Monday, leaving many homes and businesses without water overnight
  3. 3 Big-name Brit acts head to Marbella this summer
  4. 4 Single women and pet lovers gear up for San Anton festivities in Mijas
  5. 5 Five regions of Spain legally allowed to revoke mandatory face mask requirement in health facilities, if they so wish
  6. 6 Benalmádena records a considerable drop in tourists from Finland in 2023, so what is it doing about it?
  7. 7 New 'smart' pedestrian crossings rolled out in Torremolinos, and this is where they are
  8. 8 Holiday booking website reveals cheapest and most expensive resorts on the Costa del Sol for rentals
  9. 9 Life under the big top

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad