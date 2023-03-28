Axarquía village suspends patron saint festivities following death of baby and suicide of father Iznate town hall has voted to cancel the programme planned for this week after the "shock" of the tragic events

Iznate town hall in the Axarquía has announced the suspension of festivities to celebrate its patron saint which were due to take place from Thursday 30 March to Sunday 2 April, following the tragic death of a baby girl and the subsequent suicide of the child’s father.

The 40-day-old baby girl twin died in Malaga’s Hospital Materno on Monday 27 March and the child’s 33-year-old father later took his own life.

In an extraordinary town hall meeting which was called today, Tuesday 28 March, Iznate’s councillors unanimously voted "to suspend all activities planned for the patron saint's festivities in honour of our patron saint, the Virgen de los Dolores, to whom the whole village of Iznate prays for the eternal rest of our young deceased residents," a statement released through social media networks read.

"It has been a difficult, very difficult, decision that we have had to face," the statement went on to say, adding that the event "has shocked the entire village of Iznate, two tragic deaths, two families devastated. We are sure our residents will understand this difficult decision".

The statement also thanked people for their “continuous messages received from numerous administrations, public officials, companies, individuals and people from all corners of the country, condolences that we will pass on to the families, when their pain allows it.”