Shock in Iznate after death of 40-day-old baby and suicide of the father The Malaga province village has declared three days of official mourning after learning of the tragedy

Juan Cano / Irene Quirant / Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Compartir Copiar enlace

There is pain and dismay in Iznate, in Malaga province, where a man has apparently taken his own life after learning of the death of his child, barely 40 days old.

The little girl had apparently been admitted to the Hospital Materno Infantil Malaga for four days and, although it seemed that she was making good progress, her situation worsened and she has died.

The local council in the Axarquía issued a statement in which it declared three days of official mourning, until 11.59pm on 29 March, after learning of the tragedy. In addition it sent its condolences to the family and friends.

At the moment, the results of the autopsy to find out what was the cause of the death of the baby are pending.