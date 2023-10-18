Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Local politicians at the site where one of the miradors is planned SUR
Axarquía town promises panoramic views of the local area

Work has started on three miradors in the area around Vélez-Málaga’s 10th-century fortress, La Fortaleza, and there are plans for a further three viewpoints in other parts of the town

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 20:50

Work has started to create three new panoramic miradors in the area around La Fortaleza - Vélez-Málaga’s 10th-century watchtower - and there are plans for a further three in different parts of the town.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga Jesús Lupiáñez explained that work on the viewpoints would take four months to complete and that the project is 80 per cent financed by European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) money with the remaining 20 per cent coming from the town hall coffers.

“Three viewpoints will be created where residents and tourists can enjoy the wonderful views from a privileged position in Vélez-Málaga," said the mayor.

Lupiañez said in a statement that improving the area surrounding La Fortaleza and La Villa (Vélez-Málaga’s historical centre) is "a priority for this government team". He added, "We made a commitment to the residents of La Villa that when we arrived we would not abandon the neighbourhood.”

Views of the surrounding area

There are plans for a further three viewpoints around the town: Mirador de Santa María will look over the Fortaleza and Río Vélez area to the west of the town; the Mirador de San Juan, from where the bell tower of San Juan church can be seen; and the Mirador del Mar, from where the connection between Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar can be seen, with the Mediterranean Sea in the background.

Further work to improve the area around La Fortaleza include landscaping while respecting native species and introducing a drip irrigation system with the construction of a rainwater tank to collect water. Paving will be made of terracotta tiles which are “characteristic of the roofs of Vélez-Málaga”.

