Axarquía town hall returns to ‘first come, first served’ system for customer services

Vélez-Málaga town hall announced on Monday 13 November that it has returned to a ‘first come, first served’ system for its customer services appointments. Users will be seen in order of arrival of users to the OAC. The online appointment booking system was implemented at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 in all of its offices (Vélez-Málaga, as in the mayoral offices of Torre del Mar, Benajarafe, Caleta de Vélez and Almayate). However, those users who wish to do so may still book an appointment online.

According to the councillor for citizen participation, Lourdes Piña, and the councillor for new technologies, David Segura, the town hall wants to improve its customer service, expand its offer, improve communication and speed up bureaucratic procedures.

Piña explained in a press release: "A test has been running since 8 November and it has worked quite well. Now, with the new system, everything will also be organised in the form of hybrid appointments. That is to say, the option to turn up without an appointment and make an appointment. On the website there will be 25 places available for Vélez-Málaga, while in Benajarafe, Caleta and Almayate there will be 10 daily appointments available.”

The press release went on to say that opening hours are Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm in all locations. In Vélez-Málaga the office will also be open in the afternoons from Tuesday to Thursday, from 4 to 7pm. On Monday afternoons the service will be provided in Benajarafe and on Tuesday afternoons in Almayate, every Wednesday in Torre del Mar, and in Caleta on Thursday afternoons.

There is a specialised service in Torre del Mar for foreign residents, an appointment service for professionals and a telephone service: 637 07 07 04. The website is: www.velezmalaga.es