Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Vélez-Málaga town hall on Plaza de las Carmelitas. E. Cabezas
Axarquía town hall returns to ‘first come, first served’ system for customer services
Customer service

Axarquía town hall returns to ‘first come, first served’ system for customer services

Users who still wish to book appointments online may do so and there is a special service for foreign residents in Vélez-Málaga

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 19:56

Compartir

Vélez-Málaga town hall announced on Monday 13 November that it has returned to a ‘first come, first served’ system for its customer services appointments. Users will be seen in order of arrival of users to the OAC. The online appointment booking system was implemented at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 in all of its offices (Vélez-Málaga, as in the mayoral offices of Torre del Mar, Benajarafe, Caleta de Vélez and Almayate). However, those users who wish to do so may still book an appointment online.

According to the councillor for citizen participation, Lourdes Piña, and the councillor for new technologies, David Segura, the town hall wants to improve its customer service, expand its offer, improve communication and speed up bureaucratic procedures.

Piña explained in a press release: "A test has been running since 8 November and it has worked quite well. Now, with the new system, everything will also be organised in the form of hybrid appointments. That is to say, the option to turn up without an appointment and make an appointment. On the website there will be 25 places available for Vélez-Málaga, while in Benajarafe, Caleta and Almayate there will be 10 daily appointments available.”

The press release went on to say that opening hours are Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm in all locations. In Vélez-Málaga the office will also be open in the afternoons from Tuesday to Thursday, from 4 to 7pm. On Monday afternoons the service will be provided in Benajarafe and on Tuesday afternoons in Almayate, every Wednesday in Torre del Mar, and in Caleta on Thursday afternoons.

There is a specialised service in Torre del Mar for foreign residents, an appointment service for professionals and a telephone service: 637 07 07 04. The website is: www.velezmalaga.es

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ten million households in Spain await decision about measures to help keep electricity and gas bills down
  2. 2 Malaga's spectacular Christmas lights: These are the dates, times and new features for 2023
  3. 3 Hotel in Spain forced to pay 2,000-euro fine for scanning the identity documents of guests
  4. 4 Famous Costa del Sol ice rink reopens, the only one in the whole of Andalucía
  5. 5 'I thought we were going to die': Residents recount horror stories of the Mijas wildfire
  6. 6 Watch as angry customer rams his car into bank cash machine in Malaga because 'it wouldn't give him money'
  7. 7 Malaga Airport closes in on achieving record-breaking 20 million passengers during 2023
  8. 8 Spain's Cepsa snaps up low-cost fuel station chain Ballenoil
  9. 9 Number of human skeletons unearthed on site of future car park in Ronda rises to 300
  10. 10 Fifty years of cultivating smaller but sweeter wild strawberries in Malaga province

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad