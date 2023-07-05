Axarquía town extends adapted bathing service on its beaches The accessible points are in Torre del Mar, Benajarafe, Caleta de Vélez and Valle-Niza, with walkways, changing rooms, showers, rest area, wheelchair storage, sunshades and deckchairs, lifeguard post and watchtower

Vélez-Málaga has extended the adapted bathing service on its beaches for this summer and the beaches of Torre del Mar, Benajarafe, Caleta de Vélez and Valle-Niza have specially equipped points for people with reduced mobility.

The area's beaches have also been certified in accordance with the UNE 170001-1:2007 standard, addressing universal accessibility since 2016 and the UNE 170001-2 standard certification, "a firm social commitment to equal rights and opportunities for all people, regardless of their abilities" according to deputy mayor for Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia.

The adapted beaches are those of Benajarafe, in front of the old station; Valle-Niza, in front of the Castillo del Marqués; Torre del Mar beach near the fairgrounds, in front of the lighthouse, Paseo Larios and the beach in front of the Antonio Checa school; and on Caleta de Vélez beach, by the Río Seco, in front of the entrance to the port.

Each of these beaches has adapted walkways, changing rooms and showers, adapted toilets, rest areas, wheelchair storage, adapted sunshades and sunbeds, adapted water point, lifeguard post and watchtower.

The service also provides a range of equipment such as amphibious chairs for adults and children, amphibious crutches, a walking frame, life jackets, floats and information panels in Braille. Atencia concluded by adding: "A large part of the equipment has been renewed, which will improve the experience of users on these beaches. We will continue working to make our coastline, as well as our streets, accessible, safe and for everyone".