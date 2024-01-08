Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Vélez-Málaga mayor Jesús Lupiáñez and municipal buildings councillor Jesús María Claros outside the Lope de Vega theatre. SUR
Axarquía town awards five-million-euro contract to refurbish theatre closed for four decades
There will be a total of 931 seats and the theatre will also be adapted for people with physical, hearing or visual difficulties

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Monday, 8 January 2024, 17:05

A decade after it was acquired by Vélez-Málaga town hall for almost 500,000 euros, the old Lope de Vega theatre is still closed and unused, as it has been since the mid-1980s. Now the town hall has awarded a contract which went out to tender in summer 2023 to the Construcciones San José S. A., the only one who put in a bid to renovate the cultural centre. The contract is worth just under five million euros and the company has 16 months to complete the project.

Mayor of Velez, Jesús Lupiáñez said he was "very happy" to "finally" be able to reactivate the project. "We consider the Lope de Vega to be one of the important and strategic points to revitalise the centre of Vélez-Málaga,” he said.

He went on to say that once complete the theatre “will enable the creation of a space of cultural excellence specialising in artistic disciplines, which will contribute to broadening the cultural and tourist offer of the town". The mayor also referred to improvement works that are being carried out in the town centre, in the area around the theatre.

Boost to economic and social activity

"This work, together with the actions that are being carried out in other streets and squares of the historic centre, and with all the activities that we are going to launch, are part of an action plan for the revitalisation of the space and the town. It is important and necessary to provide arguments and tools to the residents in an effort to boost social and economic activity to the historic part of Vélez-Málaga," concluded the mayor.

The councillor for municipal buildings, Jesús María Claros, gave more details of the work and the refurbishment of the Lope de Vega theatre. "The current project allows for 931 seats. In addition, it will be adapted to all social needs, to people with physical, hearing or visual difficulties,” Claros explained.

In terms of financing, Claros explained that the town hall’s contribution represents 36 per cent of the total cost, while the contribution from EU Next Generation funding represents 64 per cent. The town council will fully cover the IVA (Spain's sales tax), which exceeds 800,000 euros.

