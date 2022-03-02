The Axarquía shows its humanitarian side with "overwhelming" donations for Ukraine As well as the supermarket chain Maskom, with stores in Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga, local charities and individuals are collecting donations and making regular trips to the Maydan collection points in Malaga

Local charities and private individuals in the Axarquía region have been organising collections and deliveries to the main points set up by the Maydan Ukranian organisation since the call for help came last week.

They have been “overwhelmed” by the donations from the Spanish and foreign community in the Axarquía since Russia invaded Ukraine. Additionally, the Maskom supermarket chain with stores in Torre del Mar (Calle Pinto Cipriano Maldonado) and Vélez-Málaga (Camino Viejo de Málaga), announced on Tuesday that they would be collecting donations in all of their stores across Malaga province.

Collection points have popped up all along the coast and in the inland villages. Eunice Bowles-Roberts and Maureen Watson, both of whom live in the Axarquía have been coordinating collections along the coast and from the inland villages.

There is also a drop off point at the Viveros Florena garden centre in Cómpeta, run by Lorraine Cavanagh and Maureen is collecting from there once a week. The garden centre can be contacted on: florenaspain@hotmail.com or Tel: 689 928 201.

Maureen made her first two trips to the main collection centre near Leroy Merlin in Malaga on Tuesday and said, “It is very well organised and I have been told that lorries will be leaving on a daily basis for the foreseeable future.”

She added that the support from people in the Axarquía has been “overwhelming” and that she and Eunice have been “inundated” with emails and messages from people wanting to donate items including food, medical supplies, warm clothes and tools. Maureen can be contacted on: mollycompeta@gmail.com or WhatsApp / phone: 606266432.

Farmácia Periana on Paseo Bellavista in the village is collecting medicines to take to the Malaga collection point and is asking people to look through their medicine cabinets for any unopened, in date medication. Their Facebook page is Farmacia Periana.

In addition to the aid for humans, Hayley Armour, who lives in Comares has put out a call for donations of pet food. Her contact details can be found on Facebook or by emailing: faunamountain@gmailcom. She has also posted a link to animal shelters in Ukraine including Happy Paw, UANIMALS, Shelter UGOLYOK, International Animal Protection League and SIRIUS.