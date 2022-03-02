Maskom supermarkets to collect clothes and medicines for Ukraine Volunteers from the Rapid Response Group will be in every branch in Malaga province on Friday and Saturday

All the Maskom and Maskompra supermarkets in Malaga province will be collecting clothes, medical and other items this Friday and Saturday to help the people of Ukraine. Volunteers from the Rapid Response Group of Malaga will be in the stores to accept the items.

They are asking for first aid items including bandages, iodine, panthenol, analgesic ointments, medication for burns, analgesics and antibiotics, as well as torches, blankets, batteries, personal hygiene products, military boots, petrol-driven chain saws, nuts, chocolate and energy bars.

As well as the supermarkets, there will be stands in the Costa Golf caravan park (opposite Leroy Merlin), the Прохлада shops in Malaga city, Mini Market in Calle Salitre, Kapriz in Calle Palangreros in Fuengirola, Magazin Gurman in Avenida Jesús Cautivo in Los Boliches and Prosvita in Avenida Manuel Mena Palma in Benalmádena.

The aid will be sent to the border in Poland, which is where most Ukrainian refugees are arriving. Before being sent, it will be stored in premises loaned by Cruz Roja in Malaga city.