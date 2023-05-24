Axarquía man arrested after threatening doctors at two emergency health centres Medical staff have been calling for action following an increase in abuse and threats from patients in recent years

Healthcare staff protesting outside the Axarquía hospital in October 2022 following an increase in threats and verbal abuse.

Eugenio Cabezas Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

National Police officers arrested a middle-aged man for allegedly insulting and threatening doctors in the emergency service areas of the health centres of Torre del Mar and Torrox as he demanded medication including tranquilisers last week.

The Axarquía delegate of the Medical Union of Malaga (SMM), Juan Carmona, told SUR that the same man verbally abused and threatened staff at the two health centres on several occasions, leading to National Police officers intervening and eventually arresting the individual.

According to Carmona the man is a resident of Torre del Mar with a criminal record and has recently been released from prison. "He spends his time going to emergency departments to demand that the doctors give him the medicines, verbally abusing and threatening them" said Carmona, who has asked the Junta to reinforce the private security service in both areas beyond 8pm.

"The health workers are afraid, this individual is armed with knives, at least two have been seized," said Carmona. The medical profession has been reporting a "very considerable" increase in verbal attacks and threats to health professionals in the province in recent years and health care staff at the Axarquía hospital held protests in autumn 2022 to draw attention to the problem and ask for more support.