Axarquía health centre opens after 10 years on the waiting list

Cómpeta's new health centre opened on Tuesday 22 August. SUR
The new facility in the inland village of Cómpeta also serves Árchez, Canillas de Albaida, Sedella, Salares and Sayalonga and has seen an investment of 400,000 euros

Eugenio Cabezas

Cómpeta

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 19:45

After more than a decade of waiting, setbacks and changes to the project, the 3,800 registered residents of Cómpeta in the Axarquía now have a brand-new health centre. The previous medical facility was too small for the population, which meant that patients were forced to wait outside until they could be seen by a doctor.

The new clinic also serves the villages of Árchez, Canillas de Albaida, Sedella, Salares, and Sayalonga. The new site is five times bigger than its predecessor and is located next to the municipal car park. It has seen an investment of more than 400,000 euros.

The health centre consists of five consultation rooms, a maternity education area, a specific paediatric area, an emergency area, as well as changing rooms, toilets and rooms for health professionals.

Other projects in the Axarquía

The regional government's delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, who attended the official opening of Cómpeta's health centre on Tuesday, said that there are a number of other pending projects in the Axarquía, including a new health centre in Rincon de la Victoria, for which the nine million euro contract for the draft project has been awarded; the health centre in Nerja, for which the contract is currently out for tender and plans for health centres in Torre del Mar, La Viñuela and Algarrobo.

