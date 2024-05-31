Ausol is holding the largest private vehicle sales event in the Axarquía this week in Vélez-Málaga

Friday, 31 May 2024, 20:11 | Updated 20:32h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

From 6 to 8 June, Ausol will be selling a selection of more than 60 vehicles to renew its stock for the summer.

The Peugeot Ausol facilities will be hosting a private sales event in Vélez Málaga this coming week, from 6 to 8 June, to renew its new, second-hand and Km0 vehicle stock.

A selection of more than 60 vehicles will be on display, including cars, both SUVs and saloons, and commercial vehicles of various sizes.

The sales event will only last for two and a half days and attendees will be able to choose from a wide selection of unique vehicles (each with different characteristics).

To thank SUR in English readers, Ausol Group will be offering a special promotion - any reader presenting a screenshot of this article will receive an additional discount to the already discounted prices. Discounts will depend on the vehicle and model chosen.

The range of vehicles on offer includes Peugeot, Citroën, Fiat and Opel, and interested parties can also choose and schedule their appointment at the time that suits them bestby sending an email to grupoausol@gmail.com or by sending a Whatsapp to +34669137858.