Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A group of people restrain the alleged aggressor in Plaza Cavana in Nerja.
A group of people restrain the alleged aggressor in Plaza Cavana in Nerja. SUR
112 incident

Armed man arrested after incident in popular Costa del Sol square

The suspect allegedly threatened staff and customers with a knife following a confrontation with waiters at a café when he refused to pay the bill

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Thursday, 29 May 2025, 11:41

A man armed with a knife was arrested in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol on Wednesday 28 May following a confrontation with waiters at the Kronox cafeteria on Plaza Cavana when the suspect allegedly refused to pay the bill.

"He left in anger, apparently because he did not want to pay the bill, returned shortly after with a knife and began to threaten everyone who was in the square, entire families, with small children," one of the waiters explained after the incident.

The middle-aged Spanish man allegedly threatened to attack staff and others nearby, as well as the many customers who at that time had been enjoying the evening in the warm night Nerja with a knife.

"He went crazy, threatening everyone, all the tables were shocked, I thought it was a bomb, I don't know how he didn't kill anyone," said another witness in a message that is circulating on social media. Nobody was injured during the incident. A group of people who were in the area at the time performed a citizen's arrest and held the man until the Local Police arrived, who arrested him.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents
  2. 2 Late collapse condemns Malaga CF to frustrating defeat
  3. 3 SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town offers bilingual summer camps
  5. 5 Marbella foundation launches pioneering healthcare mission in Sierra Leone
  6. 6 These are the winners of the SUR in English Top International Business Guide Awards 2025
  7. 7 SUR in English hosts the 2025 Top International Business Guide and Awards on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Mijas town hall celebrates 40 years of help and support for the foreign community
  9. 9 Fuengirola organises awareness event to help stamp out smoking
  10. 10 Registration period opens for new functional race event in Torremolinos

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Armed man arrested after incident in popular Costa del Sol square