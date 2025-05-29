Armed man arrested after incident in popular Costa del Sol square

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Thursday, 29 May 2025, 11:41 Compartir

A man armed with a knife was arrested in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol on Wednesday 28 May following a confrontation with waiters at the Kronox cafeteria on Plaza Cavana when the suspect allegedly refused to pay the bill.

"He left in anger, apparently because he did not want to pay the bill, returned shortly after with a knife and began to threaten everyone who was in the square, entire families, with small children," one of the waiters explained after the incident.

The middle-aged Spanish man allegedly threatened to attack staff and others nearby, as well as the many customers who at that time had been enjoying the evening in the warm night Nerja with a knife.

"He went crazy, threatening everyone, all the tables were shocked, I thought it was a bomb, I don't know how he didn't kill anyone," said another witness in a message that is circulating on social media. Nobody was injured during the incident. A group of people who were in the area at the time performed a citizen's arrest and held the man until the Local Police arrived, who arrested him.