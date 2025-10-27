Annual donation to well-known Costa del Sol charity to be used on employment and family project

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 27 October 2025, 11:33 Share

After increasing their annual donation from 8,000 to 35,000 euros in 2024, Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has awarded, for the second consecutive year, the latter amount to El Taller de la Amistad.

The Nerja-based association was founded in 1996 with the aim of improving the quality of life of people with disabilities and children with developmental disorders or at risk of them, as well as their families, in the Axarquía area of Malaga province.

The resolution signed by Torrox mayor Óscar Medina specifies that the grant should be used to develop the disability, employment and family project carried out by the association.

According to Medina, El Taller de la Amistad "plays an active role in the social fabric of the municipality, doing great and admirable work for people of all ages who need special care".

Medina highlighted "the work" done by the association, "thanks to which a hundred people and their families enjoy a better quality of life" he said, adding, "Every euro spent on this cause brings a lot of happiness to a large number of people and does so much good for people of all ages."