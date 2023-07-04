An Eiffel Tower on the Costa del Sol? That's sweet A master chocolatier has recreated some of Paris's most iconic monuments using 1,500 kilos of chocolate for a temporary exhibition in Torre del Mar

Paris may be known as the city of love, but in the coastal resort of Torre del Mar on the Costa del Sol, the French Capital is looking sweeter. Following the success his chocolate Titanic exhibition last summer and a nativity scene at Christmas, Master chocolatier Álvaro Romero, 35, has now created the most emblematic buildings and places in the French city.

The River Seine made out of nuts, the iconic Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum with its glass dome, the Disneyland Paris castle are all there. "Passion, dedication and many hours of work", Romero explained are the ingredients he adds to creations that cannot be eaten because although the chocolate is authentic, he adds products to prevent it from melting.

Álvaro has to maintain certain temperature and air-conditioning in the establishment for the same reason. "There are more than 20,000 hours of work in total, it's all absolutely handmade, made piece by piece by me", said Romero.

"We are very happy with the public's response, which has been magnificent in Torre del Mar", said Romero, originally from Estepa in Seville province. The Choco-Expo company was founded two decades ago by his parents, Paco Romero and María del Carmen Martín.

Paris in chocolate form in Torre del Mar E. C.

The exhibition runs until 30 September and is open from 10.30am to 13.30pm and from 5.30 to 9pm, every day of the week. The entrance fee includes a free gift in the form of a crocanti ice cream. The shop on Calle Princesa also sells a wide range of his chocolates, as well as balloons, lollipops, nougat, fruit and nuts dipped in chocolate.