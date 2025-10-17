Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
David Trippas, club president, at the opening ceremony. SUR
Sport

Almijara Bowls Club Nerja cuts ribbon on long-awaited new greens and club house

Since leaving La Raqueta Club in March 2023, members have been unable to play as a club anywhere in the town

SUR in English

Nerja

Friday, 17 October 2025, 10:36

Since leaving La Raqueta Club in March 2023, Almijara Bowls Club Nerja members have been unable to play as a club anywhere in the town. Following negotiations with the council, the club was granted a plot in Calle Plumaria in the Santo Tomás area. On Wednesday this week, the new greens and club house, which members financed themselves, were opened.

The bowls club currently has 35 members and is looking to return to its former membership of nearly 80. The period without a home has affected membership, said president David Trippas.

For information contact the group via Facebook or the president at trpps@yahoo.co.uk or 653 595 784.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Lidl to move into new commercial area of eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town hall denies responsibility for well where local resident fell to his death
  3. 3 Bloggers and influencers to discover the delights of the eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 British actress among award winners at Marbella International Film Festival
  5. 5 Raising the Standard: How Professional Hosts Are Redefining Málaga's Short-Term Rentals
  6. 6 'The gastronomy and local products in Cordoba have a uniqueness that can't be copied'
  7. 7 Budding British singer uses her talent to support youngster with cerebral palsy
  8. 8 Puerto Banús, Port Hercules and Saint-Tropez: the Mediterranean marinas most committed to sustainable development

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Almijara Bowls Club Nerja cuts ribbon on long-awaited new greens and club house

Almijara Bowls Club Nerja cuts ribbon on long-awaited new greens and club house