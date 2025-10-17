Almijara Bowls Club Nerja cuts ribbon on long-awaited new greens and club house

SUR in English Nerja Friday, 17 October 2025, 10:36 Share

Since leaving La Raqueta Club in March 2023, Almijara Bowls Club Nerja members have been unable to play as a club anywhere in the town. Following negotiations with the council, the club was granted a plot in Calle Plumaria in the Santo Tomás area. On Wednesday this week, the new greens and club house, which members financed themselves, were opened.

Zoom

The bowls club currently has 35 members and is looking to return to its former membership of nearly 80. The period without a home has affected membership, said president David Trippas.

For information contact the group via Facebook or the president at trpps@yahoo.co.uk or 653 595 784.