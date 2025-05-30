Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Photo of the wrecked vehicle on Thursday in the Molino de Sayalonga area, near the river. CPB Málaga
112 incident

Elderly man dies after vehicle plunges 20 metres down a drop in Malaga village

The emergency services sent an air ambulance to the area, but paramedics could only confirm the death of the driver - a resident of Sayalonga

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Friday, 30 May 2025, 10:55

A 78-year-old man died on Thursday, after his car plunged down a 20-metre drop in Sayalonga, in the Axarquia area of Malaga province, where he resided. The emergency services sent an air ambulance to the area, but the medical team could only confirm the victim's death.

It happened in the morning, at around 10.20am, when the emergency services control room received a call reporting that an off-road vehicle had fallen in the Molino de Sayalonga area, near the river.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle which had plunged from a height of around 20 metres. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The fire brigade was also mobilised to the scene in order to recover the car, which was destroyed.

The victim had lived in a rural house in the area for several decades, after moving from Malaga city. His death has shocked the residents of Sayalonga - a village with a population of only 1,700 inhabitants.

