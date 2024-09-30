Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Panoramic view of the Vélez-Málaga town centre from the La Fortaleza area. E. Cabezas
33-year-old man dies after falling down flight of steps in a Costa del Sol street
33-year-old man dies after falling down flight of steps in a Costa del Sol street

A security guard at a nearby car park found the injured young man in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Conjunto El Carmen area

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Monday, 30 September 2024, 22:19

A tragic incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in the centre of Vélez-Málaga, a town on the eastern Costa del Sol, during the last night of the municipality's Real Feria de San Miguel. A local young man, 33 years old and with initials A.V., died after falling down a flight of steps located in the Conjunto El Carmen residential area when he was returning to his home. He apparently hit his head.

It was a security guard at a nearby public car park who found the body of the young resident of Vélez-Málaga and alerted the emergency health services at around 4.20am. The medical staff found the young man unconscious and with a severe blow to the head but they could do nothing to save his life. The young man had suffered a severe cranioencephalic traumatism, after apparently falling down some steps in Calle Escalerilla del Carmen.

National Police officers have taken charge of the investigation, although the main hypothesis suggests it was an accidental death.

The incident has caused a great upset in Vélez-Málaga, where the family of A.V. is well known. Apparently, the young man had spent some time at the town's fair with a group of friends earlier, but returned home alone. His body was taken to Malaga for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

