22-year-old in custody following mugging of elderly foreign tourist on Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 23 May 2025, 17:32

A 22-year-old man has been arrested as the main suspect after an elderly foreign tourist was mugged in Nerja on the Costa del Sol. The man was arrested by Guardia Civil officers under 'Operation Roarfune'; part of the Spanish Secretary of State for Security's 'Safe Tourism Plan'.

The investigation began after the tourist reported the incident to the police. He was walking through the town with family and friends when the man wearing a balaclava allegedly approached them, threatened them with a firearm and demanded that they hand over the money they were carrying.

At that moment, the victim tried to grab the gun from the assailant. A struggle ensued between the two men which allegedly ended with the suspect hitting the tourist on the head with the gun, causing various injuries, according to a statement issued by the Guardia Civil on Thursday 22 May.

Two staff at a nearby restaurant tried to restrain the suspect, who also threatened them with the firearm, before managing to flee on foot.

The man was later located and arrested in a nearby town on suspicion of robbery with violence, injury, damage, threats and illegal possession of weapons. The detainee, who had numerous previous convictions for similar offences, was taken to a court in Torrox and has been remanded in custody.