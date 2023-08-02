A 20-year-old graveyard for scrap in the middle of the Axarquía mountains The owner of the old Los Colmenarejos quarry is awaiting authorisation from the Junta de Andalucía to remove the heavy machinery and restore the environment

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Los Colmenarejos quarry in Nerja is one of the few periglacial watercourses in the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama mountain range which lies on the border of Malaga and Granada provinces. Located just one kilometre from the hamlet of Maro, which belongs to Nerja, the first section of the river is an enormous, abandoned limestone quarry, which for more than two decades has been a graveyard for around twenty industrial vehicles and large heavy machinery. The site has frequently been targeted by vandals and thieves.

The former mine was sealed off by Nerja town hall on 20 July 2000. For more than a decade, the former owner, Orlando S.L., tried to get the courts to allow it to reopen the mine since the contract had not expired and only three of the ten hectares of surface area had been exploited, as was the case with another quarry located in Canillas de Albaida, which is still active despite also being located within the boundaries of the same mountain range.

However, in successive rulings, the courts upheld the decision of Nerja town hall. Since 2013 the company’s owner, Orlando Rodríguez, has been trying to obtain permission from the local and regional administrations to remove all the heavy machinery. In fact, he is still having to pay a mining tax and has not been reimbursed for the guarantee he presented when he started mining in 1984, as he explained to SUR.

"I am 62-years-old and I want to put an end to all this once and for all, which has given me so many headaches", Rodríguez, who has a fleet of lorries in Vélez-Málaga, explained. The businessman has stressed that the town hall "is finally very interested in solving this, in putting an end to it, that I take the machinery away from there and that the old quarry is restored", he pointed out. However, bureaucracy has been delaying the solution over the years as several departments of the Junta de Andalucía are also involved in the case.

Scrap market value

The owner of the old machinery has told this newspaper that its value on the scrap market "will barely reach 30,000 or 40,000 euros", and that the Junta is reviewing the site with a view to restoring the old quarry "to the value of more than 100,000 euros" Rodríguez explained, adding, "In the end it has cost me money, but I don't care, what I want is for them to leave me alone and get all that machinery out of there once and for all.”

According to Rodríguez, once the Junta gives the final go-ahead, the work of removing the abandoned heavy machinery and restoring the environment cannot be carried out before next autumn. He explained that any activity of this type is prohibited due to the high risk of fire that it would entail, as it would be necessary to use blowtorches and other flammable devices.

The situation of this old aggregate quarry hides a conflict that began more than two decades ago, when the Junta was processing the declaration of the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama as a protected natural park in November 1999.

Arroyo de la Miel dump

At the time Nerja town hall announced that the licence to exploit the quarry, had expired. It is located next to the Arroyo de la Miel site, which was subsequently used as an illegal dump for 18 years. The latter led to a trial implicating the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo the councillor for urban planning, Nieves Atencia along with six local construction business owners . All were acquitted earlier this although the public prosecutor, who was asking for two years in prison and 18 months of disqualification, has appealed Armijo’a acquittal.

Los Colmenarejos ravine, which is located just one kilometre from the old quarry, is considered to be one of the most spectacular rock formations in the Axarquía, with a large natural stone arch, formed by the erosion of rocks over billions of years, popularly known as ‘el puente de piedra’ (stone bridge).

Vehicles and machinery dumped in the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama mountains E. Cabezas

The coordinator of the environmental action group, GENA-Ecologistas en Acción, Rafael Yus, has said that they will raise a question about the abandoned machinery at a forthcoming board meeting of the park, of which he is a member. "It is impossible not to see the environmental impact it generates, I remember that it was discussed before, but it was said that the matter was between the business owner and the town hall, but things cannot go on forever,” Yus said.