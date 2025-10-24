August in October: warm 'terral' wind brings record-high 35C to Malaga province, the warmest in Spain

Chus Heredia Friday, 24 October 2025, 10:03 Share

Malaga is going through another August in October. Summers in the province are not only warmer than usual, but also longer. This week, Malaga has been dominated by the weather conditions of the warm 'terral' wind. On Thursday, some places in the province reached 35C - the highest temperature in Spain.

Although the forecast still speaks of abnormally high October values over the weekend, it is possible that Sunday will see rainfall, as the national meteorological agency (Aemet) says.

Thursday saw record-highs throughout the province and other parts of Andalucía: 34.8C in Vélez-Málaga; 32.5C in Malaga; over 35C in Manilva (unverified); and similar values in Murcia, Seville and Cadiz.

Forecasts and water temperature

This Friday, 33C is forecast for the city of Malaga. A gradual decline is expected over the weekend, with 29C on Saturday and 27C on Sunday. Next week will start with 24C or below that. The forecast for Vélez-Málaga is 31C on Friday, 30C on Saturday and 26C on Sunday.

34.8C in Vélez Málaga on Thursday

SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero's blog says that we will not see more typical October conditions until Monday or Tuesday, with some more notable rainfall.

Other places in the province did not miss out on the heat this past week. On Wednesday, Rincón de la Victoria recorded the highest temperature in Spain (32C). Estepona had 30.3C; Vélez, 30.2 C; Algarrobo 30C; Nerja, 29.9C and Malaga Airport, 29.8C.

The good news is that at least the ultraviolet radiation indexes are low. For those who still want to enjoy the beach, the water temperature remains between 20C and 22C.