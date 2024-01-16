Arrests after hooded thieves rob 73-year-old man of supermarket takings in Malaga province town

Sections
Three men have been arrested after a man was allegedly immobilised using a dangerous hold and robbed of his supermarket takings in a brazen attack outside a supermarket in Malaga province.
Two hooded men approached the 73-year-old victim as he was leaving the supermarket he ran in Mollina last year. One of them allegedly wrapped their forearm around the victim's neck while the other man stole 2,400 euros from him.
Guardia Civil said the alleged robbers used a dangerous technique to make the man faint, as the pressure on his neck would have prevented blood from reaching his brain. If this pressure is applied for too long, it can cause severe injury or even loss of life.
The men arrested in Bollullos Par del Condado in Huelva province had several previous police records, the Guardia Civil added. They face charges of robbery with intimidation and violence.
