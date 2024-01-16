Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Arrests after hooded thieves rob 73-year-old man of supermarket takings in Malaga province town
Crime

Arrests after hooded thieves rob 73-year-old man of supermarket takings in Malaga province town

Police said the alleged robbers used a dangerous hold to immobilise the man, before fleeing the scene with around 2,500 euros

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 16:15

Compartir

Three men have been arrested after a man was allegedly immobilised using a dangerous hold and robbed of his supermarket takings in a brazen attack outside a supermarket in Malaga province.

Two hooded men approached the 73-year-old victim as he was leaving the supermarket he ran in Mollina last year. One of them allegedly wrapped their forearm around the victim's neck while the other man stole 2,400 euros from him.

Guardia Civil said the alleged robbers used a dangerous technique to make the man faint, as the pressure on his neck would have prevented blood from reaching his brain. If this pressure is applied for too long, it can cause severe injury or even loss of life.

The men arrested in Bollullos Par del Condado in Huelva province had several previous police records, the Guardia Civil added. They face charges of robbery with intimidation and violence.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga and the Costa del Sol face several days of rain and higher temperatures than normal
  2. 2 Ryanair commits to five-billion-euro investment in Spain during meeting with PM Sánchez
  3. 3 International Croquette Day: Where the popular Spanish tapa originates from and how to make them
  4. 4 Fuengirola street art nominated in 'best urban mural in the world' competition
  5. 5 Record-breaking year for Malaga Airport with 22 million passengers passing through its terminals
  6. 6 Netflix returns to Malaga to shoot second season of local author's blockbuster, The Snow Girl
  7. 7 Price of butane gas cylinders in Spain goes up as of today, and this is what you should be paying
  8. 8 'I'm full and need to be emptied!': Fuengirola optimises waste collection with new smart bins
  9. 9 Authorities monitor Gibraltar coastline after plastic pellets wash up on nearby beach in Spain
  10. 10 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Cestrum elegans

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad