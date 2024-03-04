Around 25% of the more than 4,000 gender violence victims in Malaga are under 30 years of age

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 4 March 2024, 16:55 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Young women under the age of 30 are victims of gender violence in at least 25% of active cases in Malaga province, according to alarming new figures.

Spain's Ministry of the Interior has revealed the data referencing the cases of gender violence currently active in the viogen system in January this year. There are 1,013 women in total under the age of 30 who receive police protection for domestic violence. This includes 50 teenagers, who despite their youth, have already suffered abuse at the hands of their partners or ex-partners.

Among the cases, one woman's situation has been deemed high risk, which among other measures, involves permanent surveillance of both the victim and the offender until the level of threat is reduced. According to the data, seven other young women are at high risk of being attacked again by their abusers, one of whom is a minor. In these cases, surveillance is not permanent, but is frequent, both at their homes, workplaces or study centres, as well as in those of their aggressors.

More than 4,000

According to the data, there are 4,111 women of all ages who have been affected by gender violence in Malaga, the second Andalusian province with the most active cases, only behind Seville which registered 4,523 victims in January. The number of victims under protection in Malaga province has also increased compared to the same month last year, when there were 3,765 active cases, 9.1% less.

Women between the ages of 31 and 45 are again the ones who receive the most police protection. According to the latest data, there are 1,900 victims in this age group, which represents 46.21% of active cases in the VioGén system. Of these, 24 have been assessed as having a high level of risk, while the perceived threat for another 237 is medium.

With minors in their care

Slightly more than half of the 4,111 women who are being monitored as victims of gender violence have minors in their care (2,076), the data shows. In almost 1,000 of these cases (916), it has been found there are children and teenagers who are also at some risk.

Calling 016

The 016 telephone number for victims of gender violence received an average of 11 calls a day from Malaga in 2023, according to official data. In total, 3,888 calls were made to this helpline. In most cases, it was the victims themselves who dialled 016. Phone calls to this helpline increased by 16.16% on 2022, where 3,347 reports were made. Calls are free and leave no trace on the phone bill or on the mobile phone - the service is active 24 hours a day and available in 53 languages.

Resources

Victims can also email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es or use the WhatsApp channel via the number 600 000 016. It is an anonymous, confidential and free resource, available in 53 languages and accessible to people with disabilities.

In situations of possible abuse, victims can also phone 112 or the emergency telephone numbers of National Police (091) and Guardia Civil (062). If it is not possible to make a call, the agents can be contacted through the Alertcops application, where an alert signal will be sent to police along with geolocation information.