Are the shops in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol open this Saturday, All Saints' Day in Spain?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 31 October 2025, 09:22

The 1st November, All Saints' Day in Spain, falls on a Saturday this year, so the possibility of a long 'puente' holiday around this date is lost, but some others are also guaranteed to have the whole weekend off as it is a bank holiday. So what happens to the retail sector on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province? It turns out that most shops will be open to the public on this occasion as on any other Saturday as it is one of the 16 public holidays authorised for this year in the calendar approved by the Junta de Andalucía regional government, so people will be able to go shopping as on an ordinary weekend.

Therefore, in Malaga, this year on 1 November, it will be possible to enjoy some retail therapy in the city's shopping centres at Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga, and the Málaga Nostrum shopping park as well as El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Carrefour, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Verdecora and Muelle Uno.

In the province, the shopping centres Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos) will also open their doors.

For their part, small shops (with a surface area of 300 square metres or less) have the power to decide whether or not to open their doors to the public on these special days, both in the city, along the Costa del Sol and in the province, throughout the year.

Opening of supermarkets

Likewise, some supermarkets will have special hours on 1 November, as is the case of the Mercadona supermarket chain, which will serve the public until midday in selected stores. As it is a special date, the main food shops have opted to inform the public through their websites and/or via social media networks (as well as in the stores themselves) of the establishments that are open.