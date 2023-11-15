Two paragliders injured, one seriously, after colliding in Teba

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Two paragliders were injured on Tuesday afternoon (14 November) in an accident in the Malaga municipality of Teba, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía. The accident happened at around 4.35pm in the Cerro de San Cristóbal paragliding take-off area, eyewitnesses confirmed in their alert call to the emergency services. The incident apparently happened when two paragliders collided and one of them plunged to the ground.

Personnel from Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPD), 061 health emergency service, Guardia Civil, Local Police, Teba civil protection volunteers, air traffic control centre and coordination and rescue centre were on the scene.

According to the fire brigade, two people were injured, one of whom was more seriously injured and was transferred by helicopter to hospital.