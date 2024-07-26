Three doctors investigated for prescribing more than 20,000 psychotropic pills to a single patient in Malaga

Juan Cano Friday, 26 July 2024, 12:03 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Guardia Civil is investigating three doctors from the Andalusian health service (SAS) for prescribing large quantities of psychotropic drugs - more than 20,000 tablets in nine months - to the same patient. The man, a resident of Villanueva de la Concepción, is a drug addict, currently being treated with methadone, and has a long police record.

The investigation, which the police named 'Benzo' after benzodiazepine, which is the active ingredient in these drugs, was initiated following a warning from the Malaga college of pharmacists, who detected that high quantities of drugs - well above the legally established limits - were being supplied to the same person. The college brought this situation to the attention of the provincial health services inspectorate of the Junta de Andalucía, which passed the complaint to the Guardia Civil. The officers found that the individual repeatedly went to the Villanueva de la Concepción health centre to request the prescription of psychotropic drugs, specifically Alprazolam and Clonazepam.

During the investigations, the officers observed that this individual frequently went to the doctors' surgeries to request new prescriptions, claiming he had lost his medication. According to the Guardia Civil, in a single month he was prescribed 66 boxes of this type of drugs. Between January and October 2023, he was prescribed 372 packages of psychotropic drugs with a total of 20,290 tablets.

In order not to arouse suspicion, the man took the drugs from different pharmacies in the province, obtaining up to six boxes in a single day. Not surprisingly, on some occasions the pharmacy itself cancelled the prescription as a precautionary measure on the suspicion that the drug was being used illegally, a reservation that was subsequently lifted by the doctors themselves so that the drug could be supplied.

The Guardia Civil said that this type of drug is often consumed by drug addicts and fetches a high price when sold on the black market. "In addition, it is used for the creation of another narcotic called 'karkubi' in which pills are mixed with hashish and alcohol or glue to produce a drug that can cause dangerous hallucinations and psychopathy with serious health risks."