The temple in Malaga's Archidona that has the remains of a mosque

Located on a hill more than 925 metres above sea level, the Virgen de Gracia sanctuary in Archidona can be considered one of the highest of its kind in Malaga province. However, the Virgen de Gracia sanctuary is particularly valued for another reason. Inside, it contains various objects that belonged to a former mosque, possibly built between the ninth and tenth centuries.

The sanctuary receives many visitors throughout the year, some go out of religious devotion and others just to get to know this unique building. Many already know that, if they look closely, they will find some vestiges of its past as an Islamic relgious building. The sanctuary is set within Archidona castle, located on the top of the Virgen de Gracia hill, from where there is a wide panoramic view of the north-eastern part of Malaga province.

Today very obvious features remain of its Islamic past, including the horseshoe arches and the columns. The base of the bell tower was once a minaret, as can be seen from inside the church. Some of the objects predate the Al-Andalus period like the late Roman or Visigothic columns, which make this Archidona chapel a very important historical place. Archidona was once the capital of the Cora of Rayya, one of the most important regions during the first centuries of Islamic rule.

An important turning point was the capture of this place by the Catholic Monarchs in 1485, just seven years after the capitulation of the Nasrid Kingdom. From the time of Christian rule, the transformation of the Islamic temple into what would become the first parish church of the town of Archidona began. It would later become a chapel dedicated to the Virgen de Gracia, patron saint of Archidona since 1725.

In addition to the former mosque, of particular note are a Gothic altarpiece, with the image of the Virgen de Gracias, and a baptismal font, both dating from the last years of the 15th century, i.e. at the time when the mosque began to give way to the Christian temple that it is today.

Due to its location within the castle walls and its altitude, the sanctuary offers peace and excellent panoramic views on many days of the year, except for a few days when religious celebrations take place, like the night-time pilgrimage (every 15 August) or Día de la Oruga (in May).

Access to the temple

Access to the chapel is possible by car or on foot along a winding asphalted road known as the Camino del Santuario (Sanctuary way). Access to both the walled enclosure in which the chapel is located and to the interior of the temple is completely free of charge.

Archidona is known for its historical heritage. In addition to this sanctuary, there are other Christian temples in the town and the emblematic Plaza Ochavada. In the latter is another historical vestige of ancient Al-Andalus, what is believed to have been a Mozarabic cave chapel. This is integrated within the interior of the Arxiduna restaurant, one of the most outstanding in inland Malaga.