Crime

Arsonist sets fire to farmhouse in Antequera while the tenants were asleep inside

The victims were woken by the smell of petrol and smoke and the suspect, who had allegedly threatened to kill the couple, has been arrested

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Friday, 6 June 2025, 13:35

A man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally setting fire to a farmhouse in Antequera while the couple who live there were sleeping inside.

It happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning, when the emergency services were alerted that the door of a farmhouse had been set alight. Local and National Police officers and the fire brigade were mobilised to the scene, located at the junction of the A-7281 with the A-7284.

The tenants had woken up around 4am due to the strong smell of smoke and petrol and saw the fire at the entrance to the property. The suspect, who had previously threatened to kill them, was also there.

Police officers arrested the individual for the crimes of attempted homicide and criminal damage.

