Seriously injured climber airlifted to hospital after fall in Malaga province
112 incident

Firefighters were involved in transporting the 44-year-old woman to the waiting air ambulance after the accident at Peña Negra

SUR

Malaga

Sunday, 28 April 2024, 23:16

A woman climber was seriously injured after a fall in the Peña Negra area, in the municipality of Antequera in Malaga province, according to 112 Andalucía.

At 12.45 am this Sunday (28 April), the emergency telephone number received a call from a private individual requesting help for a companion who had suffered a fall while descending a spur in the mountain and suffered a severe blow to the head.

The emergency coordination centre alerted the Guardia Civil, the 061 ambulance service, Guardia Civil mountain rescue and intervention group (Greim), National Police and firefighters from Malaga's CPB brigade.

The injured woman and her climbing buddy took refuge in a nearby farmhouse until the emergency services could gain access to her. The fire brigade assisted by transporting the medical team to the patient and then the patient to the helicopter. The injured person, a 44-year-old woman, was flown to the Hospital Regional Universitario de Malaga for medical attention.

