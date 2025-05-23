Road from Algaidas to Cuevas Bajas in inland Malaga closed following downpour

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The MA-207 cut off after heavy rain this morning. SUR
This morning's heavy rain flooded several roads in the north of the Antequera area and put several municipalities on alert

Julio J. Portabales

Julio J. Portabales

Villanueva de Algaidas

Friday, 23 May 2025, 15:20

An intense downpour surprised the northern part of the Antequera region in Malaga province this Froday morning, especially affecting the municipalities of Cuevas Bajas, Villanueva de Algaidas and Cuevas de San Marcos. In Villanueva de Algaidas, 70mm were recorded in a very short time, according to Wunderground data gathered by SUR.

As a result of the torrential rain, the MA-203 road, which connects Cuevas Bajas with Villanueva de Algaidas, has been closed due to the large accumulation of water on the road. The competent authorities have already been notified and are working to assess the damage and restore traffic as soon as possible.

In addition, a high risk of roadside ditches overflowing has been detected on the A-7300 road, which links Cuevas Bajas with the motorway, specifically in the area of the Camino del Conde. The situation is equally worrying in the Arroyo de los Pedernales, whose level has risen significantly. It is therefore recommended to avoid driving along the Camino del Río until the situation returns to normal.

The region is currently under a yellow warning for rain and storms, which has activated the municipal emergency protocols. Cuevas Bajas Town Hall is calling for caution and is asking residents not to use the car except when strictly necessary, given the adverse weather conditions.

The population is also advised to keep informed through official channels and to follow the instructions of local authorities for the duration of this situation.

