Online tool enables virtual visit of Lagunas de Campillos Nature Reserve interpretation centre The project aims to "visually stimulate" the visitor with images, as well as offering information on the natural enclave and its biodiversity

The Interpretation Centre of the Lagunas de Campillos Nature Reserve can now be visited virtually following the launch of a new online tool developed by the Department of Tourism. The 3D tour is free and accessible from all types of devices and will offer users an introduction to the landscape and natural heritage that the municipality offers.

The new app will offer information about the different fauna and flora of the nature reserve, while also allowing users to enjoy the different birds (and their song) that inhabit the lagoons and their surroundings throughout the year.

The project aims to "visually stimulate" the visitor with images, as well as offering information on the natural enclave and its biodiversity.

The tool will also allow access to a projection room in which videos are broadcast that highlight the natural wealth of these wetlands and their surroundings.

The Interpretation Centre was inaugurated last year as an interactive information point which will serve to promote nature tourism in the municipality and consolidate Campillos as a reference destination for ornithological tourism.

The Lagunas de Campillos Nature Reserve will be one of the attractions with which Campillos will participate in the International Ornithological Tourism Fair (FIO), which is being held this weekend in the Monfragüe National Park (Extremadura).