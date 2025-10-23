Obituary - Anthony Derrick Burns 1946 - 2025

Tony Bryant Thursday, 23 October 2025, 12:46 Share

The Royal British Legion Spain South has announced the death of its district chairman, Anthony Derrick Burns, who died after a short battle with cancer at his home in the UK on Sunday 19 October. Known to his friends and family as Tony, the 79-year-old stepped down from his role as chairman in August due to ongoing health issues and returned to the UK in September to be with his family.

Born in Colchester, Essex, on 23 April 1946, Burns joined the RBL in February 2011, shortly after arriving on the Costa del Sol to enjoy his retirement with his wife, Wendy. He had been district chairman since 2016, a role to which his companions said he was dedicated. Members from all branches along the Costa del Sol left condolence messages on the organisation’s social media pages, describing him as “a good friend” and someone who “worked very hard for the Royal British Legion, at both branch and district levels”.

RBL Spain South Vice Chairman John Patterson praised Burns “for his friendly, tactful and thoughtful approach to his leadership”.

“Tony will be remembered and sorely missed by his Legion family, not only in Spain but across the world. As was his wish, he had returned to the UK to be with his family. Our thoughts are with his wife, Wendy, his children and grandchildren,” Patterson said.