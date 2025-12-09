New millionaire in Malaga province: Once lottery draw delivers six million euros to just one ticket

Ester Requena Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 10:29 Share

Lady Luck smiles again on Malaga province. The Once lottery draw on Friday, 5 December, created a new millionaire in Antequera. Number 39162 (series 008) won a local ticket-buyer a prize of six million euros. In addition to this, nine more tickets of the same number brought other lucky people 40,000 euros per ticket.

The coupons were sold by vendor María Dolores Pacheco's who sets up her stand next to the Antequera hospital. "I can't believe it, this is so big," the vendor, who has been working for Once for 15 years, said. "It's the first time this has happened to me, but it's an immense joy. It's very special to know that I have brought so much joy to my town, it's an incredible feeling," she said.

She almost considers herself a hospital staff member, as she sees people's worries every day and hopes with them that they will win something. "When bad things happen, you have to share them, so when there is good news, like now, you have to share it too. So I would like to be able to share my joy with all those who are there every day, helping," Pacheco said.

The Cuponazo draw on 5 December was magnanimous in Andalucía, leaving another 400,000 euros in the Almeria town of Roquetas del Mar, 80,000 euros with two tickets in the Seville and 40,000 euros in Algeciras. In addition to Andalucía, this Once draw has brought prizes to Galicia, Murcia and Valencia.

Prizes

In exchange for three euros, every Friday, the Once Cuponazo offers the possibility of winning six million euros. In addition, one can win 134 prizes of 40,000 euros to the five digits of the winning number. Once's model also offers a prize of 500 euros for the first four and last four digits; 50 euros for the first three and last three digits; six euros for the first two and last two digits; and three euros for the first digit (first draw) and the last digit (second draw).

This 9 December, the Eurojackpot sold in Spain by Once, with the participation of 18 other countries, will be drawn, offering a jackpot of ten million euros.