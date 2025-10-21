One of the accused changes plea to guilty before robbery and murder trial starts in Malaga

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 13:51 Share

The court hearing for the murder of 72-year-old José Antonio in Humilladero in the Antequera area of Malaga province on 20 May 2022 was supposed to start on Monday, 20 October. However, before the selection of the jury had even begun, the defendants' lawyers and the prosecution reached a plea agreement after one of the two suspects confessed to the crime.

As a result, the prosecution has modified the requested sentences, decreasing them from 18 years in prison for both suspects for murder and attempted robbery with violence to 12 years and two months for the main suspect and two years and two months for the other defendant.

The suspect who faces the longer sentence admitted his sole responsibility in the murder before the trial, which is why the other defendant has been acquitted of the murder charge. Both are still charged with an attempted robbery with violence.

The incident happened in the early hours of 20 May 2022, when the two defendants reportedly agreed to break into José Antonio's home and rob the elderly man. They entered the property at around 2am, but the victim surprised them and tried to put up resistance. It was then when, according to the prosecution's latest conclusions, one of the suspects beat him to death.

The victim barely had time to walk a few metres to call for help. He died in the ambulance around 3.30am. The most serious injuries were to his head.

The case has gone directly to sentencing under the new agreement, with the modified charges.