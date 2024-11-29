New breadwinner: the 'mollete morao' joins the purple carrot festival in Cuevas Bajas

Isabel Méndez Málaga Friday, 29 November 2024, 15:51

Cuevas Bajas is getting ready for one of its big days out: the popular Fiesta de la Zanahoria Morá , which will take place this Sunday 1 December and which on this occasion will be celebrating its twentieth anniversary.

To celebrate this important anniversary in style, a new guest will be added to the celebration: the 'moraos' and 'moraítos', individual molletes (the traditional flat bread roll originally from Antequera) and mini bread rolls, for which there are gluten-free versions too. The idea came from the companies Kapikúa from Malaga, Pastelería Piobiem from Antequera and GastroViajera from Guadix in an attempt to expand their product range. This is also an attempt to overcome the short season for the purple carrot "which is a seasonal product, only in winter" and which has made this village in Malaga famous.

For this reason, according to Antonio Márquez from Kapikúa, while at a festival in July (Fiesta del Agua y la Siembra) the idea cropped up of "creating a product that could last throughout the year" and they thought of something as basic and necessary as bread. They particularly thought of molletes, those flattened-out breads so popular at breakfast time and, to add a special touch, it was agreed that they should also be purple, so the ingredients include a colouring agent that does not interfere with their flavour.

This product launch will see the light of day on Sunday at the popular Fiesta de la Zanahoria Morá, and can be tasted free of charge after booking on the vivecuevasbajas.es website and can be purchased both in the village's bakeries and on the Piobem website.

This mollete aspires to be, according to Márquez, "the second great gastronomic product" of Cuevas Bajas, popularly known as 'La villa morá' (literally 'the purple town'), as this colour is already an important part of its identity. So, with this idea also came 'Juanita la Morá' and 'Súper ZM', characters that star on the packet label of each mollete, which has two QR codes that take us to the song and augmented reality of the characters from Villa Morá (also available on the municipality's website, vivecuevasbajas.es).

Workshops and tribute

This year the local council hopes to bring together some 7,000 people for the celebration. The activities will begin at 11am with the opening of the market in Calle Real, to show off in the background the mural to be created by Daniela Miazzo, with the stories of SuperZM and Juanita La Morá, two characters in one, tourist ambassadors for the municipality. In addition there will also be children's workshops, a stall for glitter make-up where the use of the colour purple will be promoted, a virtual reality tournament entitled 'Atrapa a Juanita' (catch Juanita) for children and adults, parades, musical performances by Trío Gabanna and Requiebros, a cooking demo by Arxiduna restaurant and a tasting of migas with those purple carrots included.

Tributes will also be paid to Francisco Artacho Jurado, known in the town as Paco de la Huerta Primera, who was the driving force behind the cultivation and increased production of the purple carrot at the end of the 20th century in this area. For this reason he will receive a posthumous tribute, and the locals will dedicate the traditional festival opening ceremony to him at 12 noon.

Pre-festival activities

As a prelude to the main festival, on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November the instagrammer GastroViajera and chef Rubén Antón will compile old recipes and innovations with morá carrots. This will be the start of the research process to create the Juanita la Morá recipe book, designed with the intention of bringing quality gastronomy to young children and families.

Future projects

As if that were not enough, the gastronomic family will continue to grow, as Kapikúa says that they are in the process of researching the Mollete de Zanahoria Morá, which will be launched in 2025 and which will be a new product inspired by the vegetable that has contributed to taking the name of Cuevas Bajas beyond the village boundary thanks to the uniqueness of this humble vegetable.