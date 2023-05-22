Ikea formally requests building licence to develop 16-million-euro logistics centre in Antequera The Swedish multinational currently has 18 retail stores in Spain, three of them in Andalucía, and more than 17,000 employees

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Ikea has formally applied for the building licence to develop its planned, new logistics centre in Antequera.

If granted, it would be built on land that the Swedish multinational acquired at the end of last year in the town's business park, Antequera town council sources have confirmed to SUR. The budget for the works would amount to almost 16 million euros. The Junta de Andalucía now has to approve the project.

Ikea acquired the plot of 52,000 sqm in the Parque Empresarial last year, which is very close to the exit to the A-45 and A-92 motorways. The licence is expected to be granted in the summer, with work on the site to start at the end of this year.

Last year, the Swedish giant focused on the centre of Andalucía as the location for its largest logistics distribution centre which will cover Ikea stores in the south of Spain. Municipalities in neighbouring provinces were competing to host the project, including Cordoba.

The company's intention is to build a large warehouse of 37,000 sqm, while the rest of the land will be used for lorry parking, loading and unloading zones.

In addition to distribution to the Ikea shops in the south of Spain (mainly Malaga, Seville and Jerez de la Frontera), the centre will also have a second function where the collection of orders placed through the online shop will be processed.

The company currently has 18 retail stores in Spain, three of them in Andalucía, and more than 17,000 employees.