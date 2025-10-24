Half-hour police chase in Villanueva del Trabuco: reckless driver collides with more than 20 cars

A dramatic police chase took place in Villanueva del Trabuco in Malaga province on Thursday, 23 October. A 30-year-old man from Malaga city drove at high speed and collided with more than 20 cars along the way, including one Guardia Civil vehicle, causing panic but, fortunately, no injuries.

Around 1pm, the emergency services received a call alerting them to a reckless driver in the district of Nororma. Moments later, a resident went to the police station to report that the same vehicle had damaged hers.

Immediately, the Local Police were mobilised. They requested the collaboration of the Guardia Civil in the chase through the town that lasted around 30 minutes. According to the police, the driver consistently ignored their orders and even tried to ram his car - a gray Seat León II, 2006 - into theirs.

The driver performed numerous reckless maneouvres, consciously endangering the lives of other people by driving his car towards them. Eventually, the Guardia Civil managed to intercept him at Plaza del Prado and arrest him. According to sources, the suspect refused to undergo a breathalyser test.

Witnesses told the police that the driver had also rammed other cars in Villanueva del Rosario. The exact number of the damaged vehicles is unknown, but the police believe that there were more than 20. The investigation is still open to assess the damage and clarify what happened.

The detainee lives in Malaga, but he grew up in Villanueva del Trabuco, where he often visits his mother. According to local residents, he "has never caused any trouble and has never had any fights with anyone".

Police operation

The town hall has thanked the police for their rapid intervention and professional work, which have guaranteed the safety of passersby and potential victims.

While the investigation assesses the material damage, affected persons are asked to contact their respective insurance companies to process the damage reports. The companies then have to contact the Guardia Civil de Tráfico de Antequera directly, who will provide the necessary documentation.

The town hall reassures residents that nobody has been harmed in the chase.