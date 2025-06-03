Tourists are flocking to see new life-sized sculptures of 'humanised' flamingos in Malaga town that's famous for the distinctive pink birds

Julio J. Portabales Fuente de Piedra Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 21:11 Compartir

The arrival of the real flamingos to Fuente de Piedra marks, as it does every year, the beginning of a natural spectacle without equal in Spain. However, on this occasion, their presence goes far beyond the wetlands that make this town in Malaga province internationally famous. For the past few days, the town centre has been transformed into an open-air museum thanks to a series of life-size figures of humanised flamingos, which have taken locals and visitors alike by surprise with their originality, realism and playfulness. Some of these sculptures are almost two metres in height and are spread around various emblematic locations in the town.

The initiative, promoted by the town hall under the name 'Pá flamenco mi pueblo' (for the flamingo and for my town), aims to boost tourism and offer a different experience to anyone visiting Fuente de Piedra. Taking advantage of the attractiveness of the lake and its birdlife, considered the largest colony of flamingos in the entire Iberian peninsula, the local council has decided to bring this same natural symbol to the heart of the town. This is a cultural and artistic initiative that combines local identity, citizen participation and tourism promotion, generating a new walking route that invites visitors to rediscover the town from a more creative perspective.

The urban tour is presented as a thematic route that, in addition to being visually striking, includes a game designed for family fun. Each of the figures on display contains a letter, and the challenge is to discover the secret word formed by putting them all together. Those who decipher it can write it on an official brochure and hand it in at the town's tourist office in the main square to enter a prize draw. This activity, which turns the walk into an active quest, seeks to promote knowledge of the local heritage while exploring the municipality from a different angle.

The stage is set

Each flamingo characterises something directly related to the traditions, events or notable figures of Fuente de Piedra. The route begins on Avenida de Andalucía, the main road into the town, where the Explorer Flamingo is located. This figure, observing two small chicks, refers to the official ringing of flamingos carried out every summer at the lake ('laguna'), a fundamental practice for the study and conservation of this species. Thanks to the abundant spring rains this year, the wetland is once again in optimal conditions for its natural development.

In front of the town hall building stands another flamingo paying homage to the town by wearing a costume decorated with the badge that recognises Fuente de Piedra as a 'Pueblo Mágico de España', a national recognition that highlights its unique environment, its biodiversity and its cultural richness. Nearby, in the same street, the Motorist Flamingo appears with his Vespa, symbolising the traditional motorcycle race, one of the most eagerly awaited activities of the town's summer fair, held at the end of July and declared a 'festival of provincial tourist interest'.

The Plaza de la Constitución, the main square and essentially the town's epicentre, is also on the route. There, next to the stone fountain that gives its name to the town, is another figure already popular with visitors taking snaps. On the corner with Calle Juan Carlos I, two flamingos intertwine their necks to form a heart: they are 'Los Enamorados' (The Lovers), a picture that speaks of affection, union and daily life in the town. This image, as well as being rather emotional, has become one of the favourite images being shared on social media by those who have already taken the tour.

The trail continues along Calle de la Iglesia, where the featured flamingo is the 'Cocinero', the chef who makes the traditional porra 'majá', a typical, very local dish seen at most major events in the town. This dish is usually eaten on 8 September, during the town's homage to Nuestra Señora de las Virtudes, patron saint and eternal, honorary mayor of Fuente de Piedra. On that day, the town turns out to celebrate their saint, and the Flamenco Cocinero pays tribute to this important date in the local calendar.

SUR

The itinerary extends to the green space known as Parque 25 de Noviembre, where an endearing pair of Grandfather Flamingos can be seen. It then continues to another park next to the MA-454 road, very close to the access road to the lake's visitor centre. In the children's play area, dedicated to the young Malaga-born Pablo Ráez, is the Sportsman Flamingo, whose clothing is a reminder of Pablo's commitment to bone marrow donation before his untimely death in 2017. This figure combines respect for his memory with the promotion of values such as solidarity, effort and playing sports.

Overall, this urban flamingo route not only beautifies the streets of Fuente de Piedra, but also builds a collective narrative that unites the municipality's past, present and future. It is a cultural initiative that connects art, nature and tradition, designed to be experienced with all the senses and, above all, to be shared.