One dead and two injured after head-on car crash in Antequera 112 Andalucía has confirmed that a 86-year-old woman died in the accident, while two men aged 22 and 57 have been rushed to hospital, this Monday afternoon

A woman has died and two men have been injured in a road traffic accident involving two vehicles in Antequera, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre.

The accident in Malaga province happened this Monday afternoon on the MA-6414. Just before 3pm the emergency number operators received a call alerting of a head-on collision between two cars in which several people were injured, including a woman, who was unconscious.

The 112 coordination centre alerted Guardia Civil traffic officers and paramedics.

Health sources have confirmed that an 86-year-old woman died in the accident, while two men aged 22 and 57 have been transferred by health workers to the Hospital de Antequera, but no further information about their condition has been released.