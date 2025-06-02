Exhumation in Campillos: town hall confirms starting date of work on mass grave

Campillos town hall has announced the date for the start of the exhumation and genetic identification of bodies in one of the two mass graves found in the municipal cemetery a few months ago. As confirmed by the municipality, the date agreed is Saturday, 14 June, which coincides with the Day of Historical and Democratic Memory (concerning Franco's dictatorship).

This was decided during a meeting attended by mayor Daniel Gómez, second deputy mayor Diego Pérez and the professors from the University of Malaga who are coordinating the project - María José Berlanga and Encarnación Barranquero. The team of researchers who located the graves will also participate in this work, together with the university.

After the opening ceremony on 14 June, work will officially begin on 16 June. It is estimated that it will take two or three months, finishing in September, as long as everything goes according to plan. The town hall has also announced an investment of 30,000 euros.

Student participation

Around 50 students from the bachelor's degree in History and the master's degree in Historical and Literary Heritage of Antiquity will participate in the exhumation work, which will facilitate their training and entry into forensic archaeology.

These mass graves found in Campillos are of similar dimensions (approximately 15 metres long and 2 metres wide each). They house the remains of more than a hundred victims of the Spanish Civil War. This estimate is based on the overlapping of bodies and evidence of violent deaths.

The location of the graves, the subsequent collection of DNA samples from relatives of the victims and the exhumation and genetic identification work to be carried out in the coming weeks are the result of the collaboration agreement between the regional ministry of culture and sports and the University of Malaga.

This agreement forms part of the state plan for exhumations, promoted by the secretary of state for democratic memory. The project is coordinated by University of Malaga lecturers Dr María José Berlanga Palomo, from the department of Historical Sciences, and Dr Encarnación Barranquero Texeira, from the department of Modern and Contemporary History.