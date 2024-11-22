Gigantic Guernica-inspired mural connects Malaga town's past with Picasso's legacy

Julio J. Portabales Teba Friday, 22 November 2024, 10:53

In the heart of the Guadalteba region in the north of Malaga province, the municipality of Teba has taken an artistic and cultural turn that promises to leave its mark. The unveiling of a gigantic mural inspired by Pablo Picasso's Guernica has transformed an emblematic building into a monumental work of art, which, at 200 square metres, is eight times larger than the original painting by the Malaga-born master. This mural is not only a tribute to the iconic painting that denounces the horrors of war, but also a declaration of identity that intertwines the history of Teba with art and collective memory.

The project, promoted by the Terraverne olive oil mill and with the support of Teba town hall, is presented as a symbol of resilience and connection with the past. "The cooperative contacted me and wanted to make an artistic mural on this iconic building. Taking advantage of the fact that the Battle of Teba took place here, I thought of an interpretation of Guernica and included elements of the surroundings such as the olive groves, the Estrella castle and Sir James Douglas," said Curro Leyton, the artist from Malaga who has brought this work to life. Leyton, with his unique style, has managed to capture the essence of tragedy and bravery, fusing the local and the universal in a single image.

The work, which unfolds like a tapestry of memory and art, shows the fortress of the Castillo de la Estrella in all its splendour. This castle, which has dominated the landscape of Teba for centuries, becomes the visual anchor of the mural. At the foot of the fortress, the figure of Sir James Douglas, the Scottish knight who fell in the battle for the reconquest of the town, emerges as a symbol of loyalty and sacrifice. "It is the element I am most fond of. I wanted it to have its importance, and I think it's come out well, right in the centre, highlighting where we are," said Leyton, hinting at the deep emotional connection he feels with the work and its location.

The creative process was not an easy one. According to Leyton himself, there was a lot of design work before the mural could materialise on the wall. "I've always liked large formats, and murals are usually vertical. This horizontal wall allowed us to do something different, and I think we got it right in this homage to Picasso," he said. However, the real difficulty lay in giving the mural an autonomous message. "The challenge was for the mural to tell something on its own, I think that's the most important thing," he adds, reflecting his conviction that art should speak for itself and resonate with the viewer beyond its visual dimension.

Selected palette

The use of earthy colours and greens is another detail that makes this work stand out. These are not arbitrary choices, but a palette carefully selected to blend in with the natural surroundings and minimise visual impact. This harmony with the landscape underlines the project's respect for Teba's identity, seeking to make the art an extension of the place, rather than an imposition. The mural, then, not only decorates; it dialogues with the past and the present, camouflages itself and at the same time imposes itself, inviting those who contemplate it to reflect on history and its echoes.

Leyton synthesises the essence of his creation with a reflection that encapsulates the raison d'être of the work: "In the end, the common elements mark the work. The fact that Picasso is an artist from Malaga and that both Guernica and the war in Teba are important events in history bring them closer together."

This mural is more than a representation; it is a reminder that art and history do not only belong to the past, but are lived, reinterpreted and revitalised, turning Teba into an open-air museum where time and creativity meet to tell a story that continues to vibrate.