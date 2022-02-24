Antequera to host national diabetes conference this weekend Organised by Spanish and Andalusian associations, Diabetes and Youth aims to highlight the experiences and concerns of young people with diabetes

The Spanish Diabetes Federation (FEDE) and the Andalusian Federation of Diabetic Associations (FADA) will come together in Antequera between 25 and 27 February for the first National Congress: Diabetes and Youth, which aims to highlight the experiences of young people with diabetes.

The objective of the conference is to give a voice to the associations of patients with the disease, which affects around 14 per cent of the population of Andalucía, by sharing experiences through workshops that focus on innovation and new technologies.

The conference will begin with a welcome dinner, followed by a talk under the banner of Breaking the Ice, where the younger generation will be able to share their experiences and concerns about the disease.

The event will be attended by members of FEDE and FADA, councillors from Antequera town hall, along with doctors, professors, authors and bloggers that specialise in the battle against the disease among the younger generation.

President of FADA, Antonio Salinas, claimed that the meeting would arouse “great interest” because it is a major problem among the younger generation, adding that “events of this type are more than necessary”.

Juan Francisco Perán, President of FEDE, said, “We must listen to young people with diabetes and attend to their needs, because they are the ones who can best present their experiences, concerns and inhibitions.”