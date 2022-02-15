A 70-year-old man dies while practicing yoga at his home in Casabermeja The man, who lived in a country property in the rural area of Los Portales, died from natural causes according to Local Police

A 70-year-old man has died in Casabermeja while practicing yoga at home. This has been confirmed by the Local Police of the Malaga municipality, from where they pointed out that the death was due to natural causes.

The incident happened on 9 February when, at around 1.45pm, the police were called to a country property located in the rural area of Los Portales, by a neighbour who used to visit the man daily. The emergency services were immediately alerted as the neighbour found him unresponsive on the floor.

A Local Police patrol, which was the first to arrive at the scene, verified the death of the man, who was alone in the house and found on a yoga mat.

According to the forensic doctor who examined the body, the death was due to natural causes.