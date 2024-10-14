Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Animal activists demonstrated last week at town hall SUR
Animal activists oppose using hunters with bows and arrows to cull wild boar in Malaga province
Nature

Animal activists oppose using hunters with bows and arrows to cull wild boar in Malaga province

Instead, they propose using natural repellents, monitoring no one is feeding them, sterilising youngsters or using euthanasia on adult specimens

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Monday, 14 October 2024, 17:42

Opciones para compartir

More than 20 animal rights groups have protested against killing wild boars with teams of archers, and are proposing more ethical ways to kill the animals that have become a problem throughout Malaga province. The groups - which protested last week - are in favour of sterilising the youngest animals and euthanasia for adults, "guaranteeing a death without suffering".

Related news

In a statement, the animal rights groups criticised "the agonising death for days of these animals that are only looking for food and water". They claimed that when a mother is slaughtered, all the females in the herds enter the reproductive phase, which, in their opinion, prolongs the problem.

'Unethical'

Ecologists in Action Malaga attributed the issue of the increase in wild boars to urban growth; drought; lack of natural predators; their reproductive capacity, and the bad practice of feeding them: "A clear example is what has been happening every day for the last year on the border of the Montes de Malaga with Ciudad Jardin. There is an individual who, every morning, deposits a mountain of all kinds of food next to the forest, attracting herds of wild boar at night. By coming every night, the animals devastate the vegetation of the area in what is a protected natural area".

The group considered it "unethical" to shoot wild boars with bows and arrows. They proposed intensive monitoring to prevent them from being fed; green corridors through which these animals can move without causing damage; natural repellents, such as those made from wolf urine, or feeders mixed with sterilisers or contraceptives.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New bare knuckle lightweight champion crowned in historic Marbella bout
  2. 2 Top tips on buying a second-hand car in Spain
  3. 3 Blaze rips through seven vehicles in Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Just 3,000 runners out of 10,000 registered cross the line in rain-soaked Carrera Urbana in Malaga
  5. 5 Davis Cup resale market goes berserk after Rafael Nadal's retirement announcement
  6. 6 Spain's warning about tougher Gibraltar border controls from 10 November
  7. 7 Back to the golden age of tourism through film: the legend of Torremolinos is revived in a comedy
  8. 8 More than 1 in 5 UK adults are considering moving abroad, new report reveals
  9. 9 San Pedro Alcántara gears up for last 'feria' of the year in Andalucía
  10. 10 Top and bottom municipalities by average income in Andalucía are in Malaga province

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad