Andalusian travel industry heads to London for World Travel Market with AI as key theme

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 31 October 2025, 11:41 Share

Next week, from Tuesday to Thursday, London's Excel centre plays host to the World Travel Market, one of the main annual dates for the global tourism industry. With the UK as the biggest market for visitors to the Costa del Sol and Andalucía, representatives of accommodation and service providers and many local mayors will be in the British capital, keen to do business.

This year Andalucía is focusing its stand on the impact of new technology, especially artificial intelligence.

SUR in English, which has been a regular at the event for nearly forty years, will be distributing this week's World Travel Market special supplement to visitors. A special edition will also be published inside the City A.M. newspaper in London.