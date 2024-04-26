High-speed train from Malaga to Madrid makes emergency stop after passenger taken seriously ill

María Albarral Malaga Friday, 26 April 2024, 11:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

A privately-operated high-speed train that left Malaga at 11.35am, bound for Madrid, on Thursday (25 April) had to make an emergency stop at Villanueva de Cordoba-Los Pedroches station after a passenger was taken seriously ill. The male, around 60 years of age and French, collapsed into the aisle of one of the carriages, apparently after suffering a cardiovascular incident.

The incident occurred at 12.20pm, and staff on board the train requested medical assistance for the unconscious man over the loudspeaker system. Four doctors travelling on the service arrived at the scene to determine the seriousness of the situation.

At 12.32pm, the driver informed the track controllers that there was a sick person on board and at 12.55pm, the train rolled into the Villanueva de Córdoba terminal, according to Adif sources. At around 1.20pm, an ambulance arrived and took the man to Pozo Blanco hospital, and the train resumed its journey another ten minutes later.

Only this service was affected, the rest of those scheduled on the Malaga-Madrid high-speed route continued operating normally.